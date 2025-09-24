The Earth’s climate has danced to the tune of natural forces for millions of years, far predating human influence. The Quaternary ice age, spanning 2.58 million years, featured relentless glacial-interglacial cycles without any role for CO₂ as a primary driver. Proxy records from ice cores and sediments reveal temperatures fluctuating dramatically, up to 5–6°C in high northern latitudes driven by orbital mechanics, not greenhouse gases.

Bintanja and van de Wal’s 2008 reconstruction, based on oxygen isotope data, models these swings over the past million years, showing sea levels dropping 120 meters during glacial’s as ice volumes ballooned. Their chart illustrates a sawtooth pattern of cold snaps and brief warm spells, with the current Holocene interglacial merely the latest reprieve. Reference: https://www.nature.com/articles/nature07158

No humans existed then, yet these cycles persisted, underscoring that CO₂ didn’t orchestrate the ups and downs. Peer-reviewed studies consistently show CO₂ trailing temperature changes by 200–1,000 years in ice core records from Vostok and EPICA Dome C. Comparing the Epica and Vostok dust records during the last 220,000 years: stratigraphical correlation and provenance in glacial periods - ScienceDirect

A new aeolian dust record from the first 2200 m of the EPICA-Dome C ice core (75°06′S, 123°21′E) covering about 220,000 years of climatic history is compared to the Vostok (78°28′S, 106°48′E) ice core [Nature 399 (1999) 429]. Reference: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0012825203001260

During deglaciations, warming initiates from increased solar insolation due to Milankovitch cycles, melting ice and reducing albedo, which then prompts oceans to release stored CO₂, amplifying but not causing the shift. Bottom line: CO₂ follows temperature, as oceanic outgassing responds to heat, not vice versa.

Our weather and climate stem largely from global ocean currents, which redistribute heat and influence patterns from El Niño to European winters. The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation alone transports petawatts of energy, rivaling atmospheric flows and modulating abrupt changes like the Younger Dryas.

These currents hold the key to variability, not minor atmospheric tweaks. The carbon story further debunks CO₂ centric views. Oceans harbor over 50 times more carbon than the atmosphere, roughly 38,000 GtC versus 850 GtC making the air’s 2% share negligible in the active reservoir.

The earth’s deep waters store 90% of oceanic carbon, exchanging slowly and buffering any perturbations. Earth’s orbit around the Sun, perturbed by Jupiter and Saturn’s gravity, alters eccentricity every ~100,000 years, pulling us farther or closer and triggering ice ages. Axial wobble (precession) and tilt (obliquity) fine-tune insolation, flipping glacial’s to interglacial like our Holocene, now ~11,700 years old.

Reconstructions show a mid-Holocene thermal maximum followed by a 1–2°C cooling trend, hinting at a natural slide toward the next glacial absent interference. Through this contrarian lens, alarmist narratives crumble against geological evidence. Human CO₂ additions are a footnote in a saga dominated by orbits, oceans, and solar rhythms. As Milankovitch forces wane, embracing realism over hysteria might prepare us for what’s truly coming: cooler times ahead.